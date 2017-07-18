Anganwadi workers demanding better pay protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal residence

Anganwadi workers demanding a salary hike have been protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence since July 3. (PTI)

Anganwadi workers demanding a salary hike have been protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence since July 3. The Anganwadi workers have also been demanding insurance and pension benefits after retirement. Over 700 Anganwadi workers and helpers are protesting outside the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. Meenu a 38-year-old Anganwadi worker told the Indian Express that she does not even have enough money to pay for ration. Meenu said, ”I earn Rs 5,000 a month, this amount is not even enough to cover the cost of rations”. Meenu added that even coming for the protest is turning out to be an expensive affair, she said ”I spend a lot of money to reach the protest site, this protest is turning out to be too expensive for me”.

Shivani Kaul, the President of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union told the Indian Express that the Kejriwal led Delhi government, in 2015 had assured them, that the honorarium for workers and helpers would be increased in the 2015-16 budget. Kaul said that the honorarium has not been increased in the last two years. A spokesperson of the Delhi government told the Indian Express that Kejriwal has not met any union, but has spoken to Anganwadi workers, the spokesperson said, ”The CM spoke to the Anganwadi workers directly and has listened to their grievances in detail and has agreed to double their salary”. Shivani Kaul has said the CM Kejriwal has not spoken to their union and no compromise has been reached.

Kamla, an Anganwadi worker has claimed that the quality of food given for pregnant women and children is of very poor quality and repeated complaints to her supervisor have not resulted in any action being taken.