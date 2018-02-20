Arvind Kejriwal gets together with Kamal Haasan for this big launch

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will kick off his state-wide tour on Wednesday by launching his political party and its “guiding principles”(AP Photo/File)

Arvind Kejriwal is making big moves for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) down South after having tried his hand in Punjab recently. With veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan all set to embark on a new journey of his life by entering politics, the Delhi chief minister is set to give him a helping hand. Haasan on Wednesday will launch his political party and kick off a state-wide tour. The actor in the first phase of the tour will visit Ramanathapuram which is his hometown. Apart from this, he will also visit Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai districts. On Tuesday, Haasan while addressing the media said,”I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad, that is why I am not meeting any of them.” The 63-year-old Padmashree awardee had previously said that his motive was to challenge the status quo that has been infesting the Tamil Nadu politics.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the veteran actors Madurai rally, as per Indian Express report. Apart from Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan are reportedly invited. However, it is yet not confirmed if they will attend the rally or not.

Haasan, earlier this year had announced his state-wide tour. He had then said that he intended to “embark on a journey across the state to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is affecting them, what their aspirations are…. This momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 63-year-old visited superstar Rajinikanth who also has announced his venture into politics and his intent to contest the next state Assembly elections. Haasan has invited Rajinikanth to attend his Madurai rally.

“I have been meeting people whom I like before I start this journey,” he said, adding that it was “ultimately (Rajini’s) decision to come or not.”