Supreme Court stays criminal contempt proceedings against author Arundhati Roy in G N Saibaba bail plea case

In big relief to Arundhati Roy, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal contempt proceedings filed against the author for criticising a decision made by Bombay High Court. In 2015 case, Bombay High Court had issued a contempt criminal notice to Roy for criticising its decision to reject former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba’s bail plea. At the time of ruling, HC’s Nagpur Justice AB Chaudhari had observed, “Calling the government and police as being ‘afraid’ of the applicant, ‘abductor’ and ‘thief’, and the magistrate from a ‘small town’, demonstrate the surly, rude and boorish attitude of the author in a most tolerant country like India.” GN Saibaba was arrested by Gadchiroli police for his alleged contacts with Maoists in the year 2014. In an article authored for Outlook, the writer had expressed her views on his arrest. “The author has even gone to the extent of scandalising and questioning the credibility of the higher judiciary by giving examples of the orders of bail granted to Babu Bajrangi, Maya Kodnani and Amit Shah,” Justice Chaudhari had said.

Earlier, Roy, a Booker Prize winner, had also alleged Narendra Modi government of promoting “Brahmanism” in the name of “Hindu Rashtravad.” The author had also alleged that the BJP was trying to “glorify” social reformers in the country as “great Hindus” and cited Dr B R Ambedkar as one of them, though he had left the Hindu religion, PTI had reported. “The history is being re-written and national institutions are being taken over by the government,” she further alleged.