Arunachal Pradesh to set up DIFCA for preserving culture of indigenous communities

This calls for specific steps to preserve and protect them from disappearing into oblivion, Khandu said. (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the creation of Department of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Affairs (DIFCA) to preserve and promote the culture of the indigenous communities of the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that due to globalisation, exposure and external influences, the indigenous communities of the state were fast getting disconnected with their rich culture and languages. This calls for specific steps to preserve and protect them from disappearing into oblivion, Khandu said. “Creation of an independent department to look after preservation, protection and promotion of the rich indigenous cultural heritage of the state is a right step in the wake of a fast changing world.

“We cannot let our indigenous culture just fade away like many in the world,” Khandu said yesterday, an official communiqué said. While giving its nod to the proposal, the Cabinet also gave its approval to the creation of seven posts including that of a director of the department, to be headed by a secretary. The DIFCA will also work to promote local languages and scripts along with literature on indigenous folklore, folk tales, proverbs and chanting of priests.