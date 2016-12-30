Arunachal Pradesh: Takam Pario to be new CM after Pema Khandu’s ouster

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was ousted on Thursday. (PTI file)

Takam Pario would become the new Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh after the ouster of present CM Pema Khandu, according to reports. The Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) suspended CM Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities on Thursday night.

“We are not happy with the leadership of Pema Khandu, he hasn’t been able to take party into confidence on policy decisions,” PPA president Khafa Bengia told ANI today. “Certain consultations have to be there, but that has been missing. There has been a complete communication gap between party organisation and governance in the state,” he added.

Five other suspended MLAs were Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao). In a statement, Khafa Bengia said he took the decision to suspend the MLAs by the virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party. The MLAs would remain temporarily suspended until the party completes disciplinary proceedings against them.

According to Bengia, the suspended leaders were involved in anti-party activities and he was satisfied with the proofs available against them. Bengia also wrote a letter to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly speaker T Norbu Thongdok, requesting him to declare the suspended MLAs as “unattached members of the House and arrange separate sitting for them in the House,” said a PTI report.

(To be updated)