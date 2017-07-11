Arunachal Pradesh landslide: 5 killed, 9 missing; Kiren Rijiju says Northeast badly ravaged by rains

The district has been receiving incessant rains since the past four days. (PTI)

Five persons were killed and nine went missing as a massive landslide triggered by incessant rains hit eight dwellings in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district today, officials said. In his reaction minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the entire North east region has been badly affected by rains. According to Sagalee Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalash Pertin, the landslide around 3.30 pm buried the houses at Laptap village. Rescue operation is on, he said adding there are dim chances of any survivor.

The district has been receiving incessant rains since the past four days. Officials said five bodies have been retrieved so far from the debris. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and ordered urgent rescue operation to evacuate any survivor. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kins of those killed.

He also asked the administration to provide all necessary assistance like food and medicine to the affected people and shift them to safer locations. A 35-member NDRF team has already reached the spot and carrying out rescue operations along with volunteers and villagers.

Efforts are on to retrieve the dead bodies. Almost entire Arunachal Pradesh & large parts of Assam, NE badly ravaged by floods & landslides. http://t.co/opQVmkSYA0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 11, 2017

Khandu appealed to people to remain alert and shift from vulnerable places. He said Arunachal Pradesh has been at the receiving end of nature’s fury every year and the best people can do is avoid vulnerable places and stop rampant air cutting and deforestation.