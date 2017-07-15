Arunachal Pradesh floods: Kiren Rijiju says extent of damage very high; Army, paramilitary forces on standby

Rijiju conducted aerial survey and said many portions of highway are damaged. (ANI)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has said the extent of damage due to floods is “very high” in Arunachal Pradesh and added that the Army and paramilitary forces are also kept on standby with district administration, in the case of requirement, as per ANI. The minister conducted aerial survey and said many portions of highway are damaged. The government have already sanctioned certain amount and also released some money yesterday, Rijiju said, adding that a detailed report will be prepared for floods.

Rijiju also inaugurated the new building of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gumto, Doimukh in Papum Pare district in presence of state minister of urban development, planning and housing, Nabam Rebia. He stressed that to improve the states educational institutions, better coordination between the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government is necessary, as per PTI reports. Rijiju while inaugurating said, “It is a proud moment for all …today.” He also donated Rs 50,000 to the school, built on 54 acres and praised the overall academic performance of Navodaya schools.

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in the state where all major roads and highways have been damaged by landslides due to heavy rains. Rijiju, who is leading a high- level central team comprising senior officials of the NDRF, the NDMA and the Niti Aayog, took stock of the situation in the entire state along with Khandu, deputy speaker of the Assembly Tumke Bagra and MLA Kaling Moyong, PTI reported. The aerial survey was done in Bambuk, Mebo, Nausai, Niyun and Sagalee areas where most parts have been either inundated or damaged because of landslides. CM Khandu also thanked the centre for all the help they have extended to the state, as per PTI reports.