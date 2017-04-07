Arunachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama reaches Tawang after weather forced change in schedule

The Tibetan spiritual leader, after a seven-hour long journey from Dirang reached Tawang where he was received by scores of devotees and followers. (Source: Reuters)

Amid China’s opposition, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has finally arrived at the Tawang monastery in Arunchal Pradesh on Friday evening. The Tibetan spiritual leader, after a seven-hour long journey from Dirang reached Tawang where he was received by scores of devotees and followers. Even the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu accompanied the Tibetan leader, who had spent a huge time in India in self-imposed exile at the time when he fled from his homeland in 1959. However, China has strongly opposed Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh as it considers the state as a part of Tibet.

Dalai Lama was scheduled to reach Tawang by a chopper from Guwahati on April 4, but due to bad wheather the spiritual leader had to take the 550km road to Tawang. Earlier he visited Bomdila in west Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh as his journey to Tawang was postponed. He started his journey from Guwahati in Assam by road and headed towards Bomdila where he made a public appearance on April 5. Dalai lama in on a 12 days trip to the northeaster region of the country. The spiritual leader is scheduled to attend an inauguration programme of Thupsung Dhargyeling monastery and a Himalayan seminar on Buddhism here in Tawang.

#WATCH The 14th Dalai Lama arrives in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/v11s0f1ize — ANI (@ANI_news) April 4, 2017

After his visit was delayed due to weather condition, MLA from Tawang Tsering Tashi said that this will not at all affect the spirits of people who were eagerly waiting to see and hear the spiritual leader. He also said that it’s his love towards his followers that despite inclement weather he has yet chosen to come to us by road.

The Dalai Lama is expected to address about 800 monks at the country’s largest and the oldest monastery which is approximately 400-years-old. However, Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh has not been well received by the neighbouring country China as it has persistently warned India of consequences on bilateral relations between the two countries.