Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hits out at China, foreign media all agog

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (PTI)

In a strong reply to China’s incessant threats on Dalai Lama’s visit Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister of the state Pema Khandu had retorted, “Beijing has no right to threaten Delhi on the Dalai Lama’s movement within the country as India shares boundary with Tibet and not China.” This statement of the Chief minister has caught the attention of the international media as very few people are willing to go on record with their anti-China statements.

While referring to the statement made by Pema Khandu, a report in the Washington Post underlined the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken China head-on since he came to power and that he is not the only one making provocative statements as even state chief ministers are doing that now and are helping add to the tension.

“But Modi isn’t the only one making provocations. The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh decided to take a still less Chinese-friendly line over the Dalai Lama’s visit.” the newspaper remarked and added, “That should go over well in Beijing”.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Yesterday, China had warned India over Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal saying that it will affect China-India relations.

While clearing the air around the long-held belief of China about Dalai Lama being a dangerous separatist leader who is looking to free Tibet, Khandu said that his visit to Arunachal is totally religious.

According to The Washington Post, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an increasingly aggressive line towards China since coming into office in 2014, the same year he invited the Tibetan prime minister-in-exile to his swearing-in ceremony.”