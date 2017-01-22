Arunachal Pradesh: 2 Assam Rifles soldiers killed in an encounter with NSCN (K) terrorists in Changlang

Two soldiers of the Assam Rifles camp have lost their lives in an encounter with NSCN(K) terrorists near Jairampur in Changlang, earlier today. (Source: IE)

Two soldiers of the Assam Rifles camp have lost their lives in an encounter with NSCN(K) terrorists near Jairampur in Changlang, earlier today. The militants ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle, triggering an encounter along the Assam-Arunchal Pradesh border this morning.

The vehicle was attacked by grenades and loud explosions were heard at Barabasti 12th Mile on NH-53 bordering Assam’s Tinsukia district, PTI quoted a defence spokesman saying. Soon after the attack, security forces retaliated and both are currently reported to be locked in an encounter.

Further details awaited…