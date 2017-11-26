Arun Shourie: Leaders today are fooling people very easily

Shourie, who was a minister in the Vajpayee government, said that there is much falsehood in politics today as compared to the last 40 years.(Twitter image)

Former Minister Arun Shourie today took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over issues like intolerance, violence and even the debate over ideological differences. Speaking at the Times Literary Fest at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre earlier this afternoon, Shourie, who was a minister in the Vajpayee government, said that there is much falsehood in politics today as compared to the last 40 years. “I’ve been observing politics for more than 40 years but I haven’t seen so much of falsehood”, Shourie said at the Literary Fest. “India today (eg. Govt stats on development/growth) is an exaggeration to the point of only falsehood. Earlier, you had to find a lie, now finding a grain of truth is difficult. These days truth comes to us at random”, he added.

Shourie attacked the politicians directly saying that leaders today are fooling people very easily. He took a direct jibe at politicians saying that they have to fool only 31 percent people for three weeks in order to claim their dominance. Speaking on how to recognise the leaders of today, Shourie was quick to point out that the actions of the leaders need to be “minutely examined”. “Go what he (leader) has been saying all along. Don’t go by what he has been saying but what he has done and what his circle has been doing for a long time. Examine what a politician does minutely”, said Shourie addressing an enthusiastic crowd at the India Habitat Centre. He claimed that in politics the main point to watch for a leader was their character and their adherence to truth.

That’s not all, Arun Shourie directly hit out at the newspapers for taking falsehoods to another level. He said that barring one newspaper, others are the instruments of the government. Referring to the Gujarat Model of development, he said that it is a great failure of newspapers and also ours that we did not examine the claims about the Gujarat model. He added that this model never existed and now people are realising that. Earlier in October, Shourie had said the same about the Gujarat model touting it just as event management. Shourie also reprimanded the government and media over job claims in the country, saying that jobs haven’t been created, in fact they 1.5 crore jobs have been lost. “Jobs are not created, but full-page advertisements in newspapers show that how a programme by the government has created 1.5 crore jobs”, said Shourie.