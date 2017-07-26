Jaitley vs Jethmalani: Delhi High Court to hear defamation case

Union Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear the defamation plea filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an ‘objectionable word’ by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel Ram Jethmalani. A notice was issued to Kejriwal to respond on why defamation proceedings should not be initiated against him. Jaitley’s application also contends that Kejriwal’s intention is to delay the conclusion of recording of evidence by posing irrelevant questions, which are designed to be insulting and annoying. His application sought directions to expedite the recording of evidence in a time bound, fair, dignified and bonafide manner in the ongoing civil defamation case for Rs. 10 crore against Kejriwal. Jaitley’s application came in connection with the defamation case against Kejriwal in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) case. Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha and Deepak Bajpai.

In his complaint, Jaitley had accused Kejriwal and others of defaming him in a controversy regarding the DDCA and sought Rs 10 crore as damages. Jaitley was president of the DDCA for over a decade.