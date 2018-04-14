Arun Jaitley to take oath for fresh Rajya Sabha term tomorrow

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, will take oath tomorrow for his new six years term in the Rajya Sabha. (Source: IE)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, will take oath tomorrow for his new six years term in the Rajya Sabha. The 65-year old Jaitley elected recently from Uttar Pradesh will take oath at special ceremony due to his health condition. The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at 11 am, sources said. Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following his re-election.

He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2. On April 9, he underwent dialysis at AIIMS here and has been confined to a ‘controlled environment’ at home. He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted. Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was “currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me”.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

He had a heart surgery several years ago.