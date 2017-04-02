Arun Jaitley to chair SASEC Finance Ministers’ meeting tomorrow

As a part of the SASEC initiative, the member countries have come up with SASEC vision for the economic growth of the sub-region, which will be launched Jaitley during the meeting. (Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Finance Ministers’ meeting here tomorrow, an official release said. “The meeting will be attended by the seven finance ministers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka apart from officials from these countries and the Asian Development Bank (ADB),” it added.

As a part of the SASEC initiative, the member countries have come up with SASEC vision for the economic growth of the sub-region, which will be launched Jaitley during the meeting. It will be followed by consideration of the joint ministerial statement.

Also watch:

“The event will be a unique opportunity for the member countries to discuss and exchange ideas and strive to foster better cooperation in the sub-region. Myanmar has joined the SASEC programme as its seventh member and will be officially welcomed during the event,” the release said.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting SASEC in this endeavor.