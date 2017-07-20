Arun Jaitley takes on Opposition over lynchings, says do not politicise issue

Arun Jaitley while asking the Opposition to stop politicising lynchings, said the law is doing its job and all accused will be punished. (PTI)

The central government is taking strictest possible action in all the cases of lynching that have taken place in the country, said Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Union Minister in Rajya Sabha on Thursday asked political parties not to give political colour to the issue, reported news agency ANI. The Opposition on the day in the House targeted the government over the lynchings, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “creating such an environment” and indulging in “double speak” on the issue, as per a PTI report. Taking part in a discussion on the ‘situation arising out of the reported increase in the incidents of lynching and atrocities on minorities and dalits across the country’, Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged that the PM was doing nothing to restrain Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes) who, according to him, include elements from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, said the report. On this, Jaitley stood up and said that Congress is playing beef politics, according to India Today. The minister while asking them to stop politicising lynchings, said the law is doing its job and all accused will be punished, said the report. According to ANI, the minister also said that the incidents of taking law in the hands in the name of Gau Raksha (cow protection) have been constantly condemned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Home Minister Rajnath Singh. As far as punishment is concerned to the accused, action has been taken in all such incidents in a systematic manner and arrests have been made lawfully, said Jaitley.

Earlier, Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) also raised the issue of lynching in the Rajya Sabha. According to a PTI report, the JD(U) leader said that the incidents of lynching were more deadly than killings by Talibans and Afghans. Targeting the saffron party over the issue, Yadav said the BJP-ruled states were witnessing maximum cases of lynching revealing the figures saying that such incidents occurred in 14 districts of Jharkhand, 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, nine districts of Haryana, five districts of Rajasthan and four districts each of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, said the report.