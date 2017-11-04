Arun Jaitley says Rahul Gandhi, Congress don’t know anything about GST

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Finance minister Arun Jaitley today said he doesn’t have any knowledge about the Goods and Service Tax. (ANI)

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Finance minister Arun Jaitley today said he doesn’t have any knowledge about the Goods and Service Tax. “He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn’t have any knowledge about the subject and the Congress was also a party to the decision,” Jaitley said. The finance minister’s statement came in response to a question when he was asked about Gandhi’s “Gabbar Singh Tax” comment. Jaitley also lashed out the Congress saying that the party has not taken any big decision like BJP. “If you look at the history of Congress, they fought last three elections solely focusing on only one person and only one state,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Jaitley said, “Development has constantly been the agenda in Gujarat.” The finance minister said that his party’s aim is to make the state socially and economically prosperous. He added that Gujarat has rejected Congress dynasty government. FM Jaitley is currently BJP’s poll in – charge of Gujarat. Jaitley will be holding meetings at the BJP’s media centre raised in Ahmedabad throughout the day. BJP spokesperson Harshad Patel said, “Jaitley will remain in Gujarat for a day and will meet different party leaders in Ahmedabad. He will focus on the campaign for the polls and will talk to the spokespersons of the party, ” as per DNA.

Earlier on Nov 1, Rahul Gandhi used a Mirza Ghalib couplet and BJP leader Arun Jaitley some deft wordplay, hitting at each other’s party over conflicting views on the World Bank’s report on ‘ease of doing business’. Gandhi put out a tweet in Urdu, taking off from a famous Ghalib verse to say the Union finance minister was deluding himself. “Sabko maloom hai ‘ease of doing business’ ki haqeeqat, lekin khud ko khush rakhne ke liye ‘Dr Jaitley’ ye khayal achha hai (everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, but this thought, Dr Jaitley, is good to keep yourself happy).” Jaitley said the UPA’s “ease of doing corruption” has been replaced by NDA’s “ease of doing business”, apparently hitting back at Gandhi’s jibe.