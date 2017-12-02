Arun Jaitley says BJP maintained its credibility, Congress slowly becoming extinct

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the media, said that the party has maintained its credibility. (Source: ANI)

Just one day after the Bharatiya Janata Party conquered Uttar Pradesh civic polls by winning 14 out of 16 mayoral seats, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the media, said that the party has maintained its credibility. Jaitley who was talking to media in Surat ahead of the Gujarat state assembly elections said, “While BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct.” Talking about Gujarat, the senior BJP leader said that the state has always been an important region for BJP because it has been winning and serving here more than two decades.

Jaitley added that the BJP government over the years has tried its best to take Gujarat on the path to development. “During 80s politics of social polarisation was rampant here. The region got rid of that under BJP govt and we have been constantly trying to take it on the path to development,” he added. The Finance Minister also took a jibe at former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by saying that he was only the PM in office and not in power.

“The 10 years of governance before Modi Ji’s govt was the most corrupt govt we have ever seen. It was a leaderless govt. It was said that the then PM is a PM in office but not in power,” Jaitley said. He praised the economic reforms taken by the Modi government in last few years by saying, “Foreign Investments had completely stopped at a point in India. Today we have come up by 42 positions in the World ranking of Ease of doing business.”

Jaitley said that in the 1990s, the reforms were taken under compulsion but the government under PM Modi is undertaking the reforms by conviction. Replying to BSP supremo Mayawati’s comment on EVM tampering, the BJP leader said, “The results haven’t been out yet and they have already started making excuses for their defeat.”

The Finance Minister also ruled out any competition in the state by saying that why would people want a clone. “BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party so if an original is available why one would prefer a clone?” he asked.