Arun Jaitley releases case study on GST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday released a case study on the birth of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India — “The GST Saga: A Story of Extraordinary National Ambition”. “In view of the successful roll-out of the GST on 1 July 2017, it was felt that there was a need for the public to know of the story of how GST evolved, its timeline, the different stakeholders involved and how it eventually culminated in its inauguration in the Central Hall of Parliament of India on the midnight of June 30, 2017 and July 1, 2017 by the President and Prime Minister of India,” an official statement said here.

This case study accordingly captures the entire journey of the GST right from its ideation in the Kelkar Task Force Report in 2003. “Other salient features such as the dates on which the SGST Laws were enacted in the 31 states, peculiarity of the Indian GST model, how the fitment of rates was done and the IT backbone of GST have also been addressed in the case study, thus, making it a concise yet comprehensive repository of the GST story,” the statement said.