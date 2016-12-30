Arun Jaitley misleading people with his statements: Congress

Responding to Arun Jaitley’s statement that the people are supporting the demonetisation initiative, the Congress leader said, the finance minister clearly knows that people are not supporting them. (Reuters)

The Congress Party has accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of quoting wrong facts and misleading the people of this country with his statements with regard to demonetisation.

“It is very surprising that Arun Jaitley is giving such a peculiar statement, saying that there was no unrest, but it has been reported that that more than 100 people have died in the country,” Congress leader Pradeep Bhattacharya told ANI.

“I cannot believe that Arun Jaitley does not know this thing. Definitely he knows this thing in spite of that he said something wrong and he thought if I say something wrong people will believe it, but now, people have started thinking that he is saying untruth and trying to mislead the people of the country,” he added.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Bhattacharya said he can very emphatically and very clearly say that people who have died and those who are suffering due to present situation will never forgive this type of painful situation.

Responding to Jaitley’s statement that the people are supporting the demonetisation initiative, the Congress leader said, the finance minister clearly knows that people are not supporting them.

“What the people would do, people are hesitating, they are showing their grievances very clearly, they have shown it very clearly that that they cannot accept this kind of functioning by the Government of India,” he said.