Arun Jaitley meets family of slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode in Kerala amid CPI-M protest

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the family of the slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning, reported news agency ANI while posting the images of senior BJP leader’s visit on its Twitter handle. Arun Jaitley met the kin of the RSS worker who was allegedly slain by the CPM goon on behalf of the Centre, as per CNN-News 18. The visit came in the backdrop of the protest by the CPM workers outside the Raj Bhawan. According to CNN-News 18, CPM was protesting saying that about 40 of their workers have been killed too.

Arun Jaitley’s visit came just one day after zonal level bilateral talks were held between leaders of both CPI-M and BJP in Kannur to ensure peace. CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan led the peace talks, representing their parties, reported PTI. The meeting was attended by many senior leaders like RSS state secretary P Gopalankutty and CPI-M Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan against the backdrop of recent clashes culminating in the killing of Rajesh at Thiruvananthapuram on July 29.

After the meeting that took place yesterday, the CPI-M state secretary extended full support for restoring peace in the state. “BJP will extend full support for peace process,” he said. Jaitley’s visit also coincides with the all party meeting convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to work out ways to ensure a peaceful political situation. Meanwhile, CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said it was unfortunate that Jaitley was “becoming a part of the RSS-BJP agenda to portray the district as an area of unrest.”