Arun Jaitley finally hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘GST Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe; watch what he said

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday reacted to the Rahul Gandhi’s GST Gabbar Singh Tax jibe. The reaction by Arun Jaitley came when he was addressing a press conference. After a journalist asked Arun Jaitley for his response on Rahul Gandhi ‘Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)’ remark, the finance minister said, “See, those people who were habitual of 2G and coal blocks scam..will have objection to legitimate tax.” (“Dekhiye, jin logon ko aadat 2G aur coal blocks scam ki padi hui thi unko legitimate tax se kaafi aitraaz hoga.”)

Gandhi had targeted the Centre over the issue in a rally in Gandhinagar on Monday and called for changes in the new tax regime to make it simple.

Congress GST= Genuine Simple Tax Modi ji’s GST= Gabbar Singh Tax =”ये कमाई मुझे दे दे” — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 24, 2017

Earlier in the day, stepping up his attack against the government over GST, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had taken the Gabbar Singh analogy further by referencing the Bollywood villain’s dialogue to say it was a tax that coveted people’s earnings. Rahul Gandhi, who had on Monday described the goods and services tax as “Gabbar Singh Tax” during a rally in Gujarat, on Tuesday recalled a much quoted dialogue from “Sholay” to sharpen his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Congress GST = Genuine Simple Tax. Modi ji’s GST = Gabbar Singh Tax = yeh kamaai mujhe de de (give me the income),” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

“Their GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have been unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen,” he had said. He had also stated that the Modi dispensation went ahead with its version of the GST despite the Congress warning the government about the tax regime’s adverse impact.