Arun Jaitley files petition to expedite DDCA trial against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The application read defendant (Kejriwal) was making attempt to delay the trial in the present suit. (IE)

Union Defence and Finance minister Arun Jaitley has filed an application to expedite proceedings in the DDCA defamation case which he filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five AAP leaders in the Delhi High Court, as per Indian Express reports.

The application filed by him read, “a person who has submitted to the majesty and jurisdiction of the High Court deserves to be protected from…vicious, offensive and malicious attack in garb of cross-examination.” It further added that defendant (Kejriwal) was making attempt to delay the trial in the present suit. Jaitley further said in his letter that Kejriwal “made a mockery of the evidence proceedings before this… court,” the IE report said.

According to IE, Manik Dogra, counsel for Jaitley, his client (Jaitley) sought damages (of Rs 10 crore) for false malicious, concocted, and per se defamatory allegations made by each of the defendants against the applicant and his family members. Kejriwal’s counsel Ram Jethmalani had examined Jaitley on four occasions this year. The application further added that the questions put to Jaitley were “ex-facie abusive and defamatory” while adding, infact the questions were “designed to annoy/insult” Jaitley, it added.

Earlier, on July 7, Kejriwal sought to summon of the minutes of meetings of the DDCA between 1999 and 2014 in the Delhi High Court which asked Union Minister Arun Jaitley to respond to the plea, as per PTI reports. Pankaj Gupta, Joint Registrar, had issued notice to Jaitley seeking his reply by July 28 on Kejriwal’s application.