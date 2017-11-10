Arun Jaitley calls for wide-scale skilling of youth

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday called for large-scale skilling of young people so that they can serve not just the Indian economy, but also the larger global market. (Image: IE)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday called for large-scale skilling of young people so that they can serve not just the Indian economy, but also the larger global market. “The distinct feature of India is we have large younger population proportionately to the rest of the world and we have many more people who can work —people who can not only serve our own economy but also do it outside. That’s why the Indian diaspora is gradually increasing,” the finance minister said at the National Entrepreneurship Awards 2017.