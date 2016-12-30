Arun Jaitley boasting about demonetisation: Nationalist Congress Party

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting data and claiming an increase in tax recovery. (Reuters)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting data and claiming an increase in tax recovery, saying that he was doing so to boast about the success of the government’s demonetisation drive.

“We cannot understand how he is presenting the data. When he presents the budget, then only the right figures will come to light. He is only boasting right now in order to get appreciation for their policy,” NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI. Malik also demanded accurate data and figures to be presented in parliament.

“The finance minister will have to pay attention to the problems of the people. He should also tell how tax recovery has increased. He should give the information related to the budget in parliament,” he said. Jaitley on Thursday said post the government’s November 8 demonetisation announcement, a lot more money had come into the banking system providing banks with the opportunity to lend more.

“The revenue figures that have been updated are significant. The direct tax figures of income tax are now available with an increase of 14.4 percent with a net increase of 13.6 percent till December 19, 2016,” said Jaitley. “The indirect tax figures till November 30th are updated with an increase in the central indirect taxes of 26.2 percent,” said the minister while thanking the people of India for supporting the demonetisation move.

“Life insurance, international tourism, petroleum consumption, flow into mutual funds has increased by 11 percent,” Jaitley said.