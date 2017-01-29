Arun Jaitley attacks Amarinder Singh over “black money”

“Amarinder and his family has stashed huge stocks of black money in Swiss Bank accounts,” Jaitley said.(Reuters)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hit out hard at his bete noire and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh over allegedly stashing huge stocks of “black money” in Swiss Bank accounts.

“Amarinder and his family has stashed huge stocks of black money in Swiss Bank accounts,” he said.

He alleged the money was illegally grabbed by Capt and his family members during the Congress’ 2002-2007 regime in Punjab when Amarinder headed a “corrupt” government.

Addressing an election rally in favour of SAD-BJP alliance’s Lok Sabha candidate Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and Rajasansi assembly candidate Vir Singh Lopoke, he gave a ‘clean chit’ to SAD-BJP government’s last 10 years governance.

On Amarinder’s recent allegations that corruption is at peak during the present government’s regime, Jaitley said that “chief minister Parkash Singh Badal provided the most clean administration in the last 10 years”.

He said the details regarding the Swiss bank accounts of Capt and his family had surfaced during the UPA regime in Centre but it was their government which made the illegal hoarding of the money public.

“Modi government is committed to provide the clean governance but the previous UPA government was fountain head of the corruption. The development is other priority of the government”, said Jaitley, seeking votes for Modi and alliance as he predicted that third time SAD-BJP is set to form government in the state.

He said that SAD-BJP alliance is historic and a specimen of social engineering.

“The alliance is committed to communal harmony and social peace. The development is the only priority of the 40 years old SAD-BJP coalition,” he said.