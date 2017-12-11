Articles 370, 35A contravene fundamental rights, says Panun Kashmir

Demanding the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits today alleged that they contravened fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. (Image: PTI)

Demanding the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits today alleged that they contravened fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. “Panun Kashmir would like to make it very clear that Articles 370 and 35A exist in contravention of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution,” the organisation’s national spokesperson Virender Raina told reporters here today. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A empowers the state legislature to define permanent citizens. “These need to be abrogated under the due process of the law as soon as possible,” he added.