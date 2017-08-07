Article 35 A row: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah attacks CM Mehbooba Mufti, BJP and RSS

Talking about the Central government’s stand on Article 35A, Abdullah also lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (ANI)

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah today targeted CM Mehbooba Mufti over a row on Article 35A. Farooq recalled CM Mufti had once said she will quit if 35A is removed. Abdullah hoped that she would stands by her previous statement.

In 2014, an NGO had filed a writ petition, seeking the striking down of Article 35A. The case is pending in the Supreme Court. The state government filed a counter-affidavit, seeking dismissal of the petition but the Central government did not. Talking about the Central government’s stand on Article 35A, Abdullah also lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The agenda of BJP and RSS is to erode the autonomous structure of the state (Jammu and Kashmir), he said, adding that is what their plan is.

The former CM further raised alarm over the consequences if Article 35 A is tinkered with. Connecting it to the Amarnath yatra attack that took place in July, taking lives of several pilgrims returning from the cave shrine, he said it should not be forgotten how people rose overnight after the Amarnath Yatra attack and there will be a far greater revolt if Article 35 A is removed.

Earlier, CM Mehbooba Mufti also warned about the consequence of tinkering with Article 35 A in the state. In a PTI report, the CM was quoted as saying that if special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir are tinkered with, then there would be no one in the state to hold the tricolour. The CM clearly said that “By doing all this (challenging Article 35A), you are not targeting the separatists. Their (separatists) agenda is different and it is totally secessionist.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has also raised objections over the central government’s stand on Article 35A, according to Indian Express.