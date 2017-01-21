Arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay hospitalised

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay (PTI)

Arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been admitted to a hospital in Cuttack after he complained of chest pain, said an official on Saturday. Sudip was first taken to the Capital Hospital and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The TMC MP, who was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, was admitted at hospital of Jharpara special jail here since January 12. “I am admitted to SCB hospital as I am suffering from pancreas situs since 2015. But I am 200 per cent fit mentally,” Bandyopadhyay told media persons on Saturday.

He said the BJP is trying to finish him and TMC for opposing the demonetisation move of the central government. “I have no idea about how much I have taken from Rose Valley. Let’s the CBI prove it.”

The CBI had arrested the four-time Lok Sabha member from Kolkata on January 3. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody from January 12 as his bail petition was rejected.