Arrested businessman Parasmal Lodha’s phones a ‘digital diary of who’s who’, says ED

After the raid was done on Tandon’s law firm, Lodha had deleted “a lot of data” from his two phones. (PTI)

At least two phones, which have been recovered from arrested Kolkata-based businessman Parasmal Lodha, are being described by probing agencies as “treasure trove” and a “digital diary of the who’s who of the political world”. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Mumbai for alleged illegal conversion of old currency into new notes.

He was arrested in connection with the recovery of a lot of new currency notes from a Delhi law firm of advocate Rohit Tandon and Chennai businessman Sekhar Reddy, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Reddy, who was earlier arrested, has been at the centre of an Income Tax crackdown as 14 of his premises have been raided and I-T officials seized Rs 132 crore in currency notes including Rs 34 crore in Rs 2,000s, as well as 177 kg gold. The ED is probing the Lodha-Reddy connection.

Sources in the agency have told the paper that the “digital diary” of Lodha shows he was offering his services to several olitical personalities and added that his WhatsApp chats , show he was offering conversion of notes at the rate of 20-25 per cent.

After the raid was done on Tandon’s law firm, Lodha had deleted “a lot of data” from his two phones but the the agency recovered the data with the help of experts. The ED is verifying Tandon’s statement before the I-T and Delhi Police Crime Branch with the help of Lodha.

As per the report, quoting sources, Lodha had told the ED that in the recent past he had helped a lawyer and a politician’s son buy houses in New Delhi, and he was instrumental in “managing” the “cash part” of the transactions.