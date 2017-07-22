Arrest those who threatened Malayalam author Ramanunni, says Asaduddin Owaisi

“Criminals who wrote the letter should (be) arrested,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said on a social networking site. (IE)

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi today said those who allegedly threatened Malayalam author K P Ramanunni and asked him to convert to Islam should be arrested. “Criminals who wrote the letter should (be) arrested,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said on a social networking site. Ramanunni yesterday lodged a police complaint regarding an anonymous threat letter warning him that his right arm and left leg would be chopped off if he did not convert to Islam within six months. The letter was sent to Ramanunni’s residence at Kozhikode in Kerala six days ago.

The writer said though there was no indication as to who was behind the letter, it was understood that it was posted from Manjeri in Malappuram district.”I am not aware of the motive behind the letter. I filed a complaint with the Kozhikode city police commissioner, urging him to look into the matter,” he had said. Ramanunni said though he had ignored the letter initially, other senior writers advised him to file the police complaint. The letter alleged that some of the recent articles written by the award-winning writer amounted to “misleading” the Muslim youth.