Arrest of Guj-based businessman at US airport: Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Indian Ambassador

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Indian Ambassador in the US on the arrest of a Baroda-based businessman at an airport in the American state of North Dakota.

“I have asked for a report from Indian Ambassador in U.S. @IndianEmbassyUS,” she tweeted in response to a tweet by the wife of the arrested Indian man.

“Sushmaji, my husband Paraman Radhakrishnan is an honest man with a passion for energy conservation,” the wife tweeted to the minister.

53-year-old Radhakrishnan was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport by police for allegedly making a bomb threat at an airport as he told a travel agent that there was an explosive in his bag. He faces terrorism charges.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel also sought Swaraj’s intervention for the release of Radhakrishnan.