Arnab Goswami openly bats for ‘media trial’; says ‘I am the judge, jury & executioner on my show’

Senior journalist Arnab Goswami has been away from television news for a while now but that didn’t deter him from openly supporting the concept of media trial on various issues. While speaking at an interview in a radio channel Radio City, Goswami said that the fact that media should not be taking sides is a rubbish narrative and is an age-old theory. He said that there is a dire need for media to change in the year 2017. The answer to this question came when Goswami was asked by the RJ that if he was not a TV journalist, what would he have liked to be. To this, Goswami replied that the answer is ‘definitely a lawyer’. The RJ was quick to respond that, in his case, both are the same. Goswami wittingly replied that there is a difference, that he is not the lawyer, but instead he is the ‘judge, jury, executioner’ in his shows.

On the topic of media trial, Goswami said that there is nothing wrong while taking sides and being opinionated when it comes to issues like corruption, terrorism and communal problems. He also added that he tries to put his point-of-view in his news shows in the best way possible, but he never forces anyone to think a certain way. He said that people have their full liberty to disagree.

#ArnabGoswami LIVEat RadioCity Studios in #Mumbai! Here's the man telling us exactly what 'The Nation Wants To Know'



During the show on radio, Goswami was seen talking about a lot of things where people got to listen to a lighter version of the man who is generally known to be a very serious journalist. He also talked about his new project Republic TV and what how he is planning to change the media landscape of the country. He said there is a need for a change in ‘chalta hai’ attitude. He also talked about the difference between different media, where he said that newspapers are dead and digital is the future. He also requested people to tune into his channel when it comes out.

With his firebrand personality, Arnab Goswami, through his show Newshour on Times Now, changed the 9 pm news slot with his signature style sensationalistic and loud demeanour. After his abrupt exit from Times Now, the popular journalist Arnab Goswami had immediately announced his own venture Republic. The announcement had attracted the ire of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who had said that the grant of a license to the news channel to broadcast under the name of ‘Republic’ would be ‘contrary to law and a direct breach’ of the Emblems and Names Act. The name was then changed to Republic TV.