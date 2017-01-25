Arnab Goswami has no right to use ‘Republic’: Subramanian Swamy writes to I&B ministry

Subramanian Swamy writes that under the Emblems and Names (Prevention and Improper Use) Act 1950, certain names and emblems have been prohibited from being used for commercial purposes. (IE)

As the time closes in on the launch of Arnab Goswami’s “Republic”, controversial BJP leader wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcast asking for a removal of the name. In the letter addressed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Swamy stated that the channel named “Republic” led by Arnab Goswami was in the process of being launched. Swamy writes that under the Emblems and Names (Prevention and Improper Use) Act 1950, certain names and emblems have been prohibited from being used for professional and commercial purposes.

For info of PTs pic.twitter.com/L2YxhPOeRg — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 25, 2017

‘As per the schedule accompanying the statute under item 6, there is an express prohibition from using the word “Republic”‘, the letter read. Swamy stated that under the law, granting of the use of the name “Republic” would hence be a direct breach of the Emblems and Names (Prevention and Improper Use) Act 1950. He asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcast to look into the matter and determine whether the use of the name “Republic” was a branch of the law. Swamy went on Twitter and posted a picture of the letter dated January 13, 2017.

Swamy has been known for such statements in the past. Although, he might have a certain point here. earlier yesterday, Swamy had accused Pakistanis (“Porkis”), jehadis and Naxalites for the violent turn of Tamil Andu protest against the jallikattu ban. Swamy had said that it was these elements who had hijacked the peaceful protests and were to be blamed for inciting violence. He then went on to laud the Tamil Andu police for dispersing the crowd and said that the “Porkis” lived in the city’s gutters.