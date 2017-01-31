Arnab Goswami forced to change channel’s name to Republic TV after Subramanian Swamy protests

Arnab Goswami resigned as the editor-in-chief of Time Now on November 1 and announced the launch of his new venture following that.’

Following complaints by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, against the former editor-in-chief of Times Now, Arnab Goswami, over the naming of his new venture, Goswami has announced that he has changed the name of his venture from ‘Republic’ to ‘Republic TV’. According to a report by Firstpost, Swamy had been calling BJP MP and an investor in the venture, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, for the change of name.

Last week, targetting Arnab Goswamy over the naming of his new media venture, Swamy wrote to the Union Ministry of information and broadcast for the use of the word ‘Republic’ for a commercial venture. In the letter to the ministry, Swamy wrote, “There is an express prohibition from using the phrase ‘Republic’…Your office may look into the use of ‘Republic’ and determine if it is prohibited to issue a licence under such name.”

Mr Goswami know that chickens come home to roost. Don’t be a porki with me pic.twitter.com/MvmPtiFy7a — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 30, 2017

Being the Managing Director and editor-in-chief of ARG Outlier Media, Arnab Goswamy sought permission for his new media venture in a letter addressed to the ministry. In the letter the former Times Now editor-in-chief wrote, “We would like to bring to your kind attention that the name of our news channel is being changed from ‘Republic’ to Republic TV’.”

