Armymen thrash seven policemen in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Omar Abdullah demands action

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today demanded action against the army personnel for allegedly thrashing and injuring seven policemen in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. “Why would the army beat up J&K police personnel in a police station? This requires immediate clarification/action by the authorities,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and six police personnel were injured after they were allegedly thrashed by armymen in Ganderbal after policemen deployed on the Amarnath yatra duty stopped them at a check point. Police have filed a case against the Army personnel, an official said, adding that records kept at a police station were also damaged.