Army veterans address JNU students on Republic Day eve

On the eve of Republic Day, some Army veterans, including Param Vir Chakra winners, today addressed students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, in order to promote patriotism among them. Speaking at the culmination of JNU’s Swami Vivekananda Sports Festival, Major General (retired) G D Bakshi recalled how Indian soldiers emerged victorious in the 1971 war against Pakistan. “Despite our problems in gelling with each other, 1971 saw us in our best. We synergised, political department, armed forces, home and defence ministry, intelligence agencies came together and in 13 days we broke Pakistan into two,” Bakshi said, but maintained that war was the last resort.

He also appealed to the students to watch documentary “The Fall of Dhaka” that was screened as part of the event, also attended by Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain (retired) Bana Singh and JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.