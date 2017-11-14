Army starts surveying Brahmaputra river for movement of military cargo

The mission of the survey is to touch a number of places along the river.

The Army has started surveying the Brahmaputra river from Sadiya in the east to Dhubri in the west in order to identify requirement of additional infrastructure needed for the large-scale movement of military and commercial cargo. The survey, which is being carried out with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), began from Bogibeel Ghat near Dibrugarh in Assam. It would cover entire 891 kilometres of the river in the state that was declared as National Waterway 2 in 1988. This survey was flagged off by Major General Balraj Mehta, GoC of the Jorhat-based Sub-Area, and IWAI secretary Shashi Bhushan Shukla, Indian Express reported.

“Although the Inland Waterways Authority of India has developed significant infrastructure on National Waterway 2, it has remained under-exploited for a long time. This survey aims at identifying the requirement of additional infrastructure to facilitate large-scale movement of both commercial and military cargo through the Brahmaputra,” Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Colonel Suneet Newton said.

The mission of the survey is to touch a number of places along the river and submit a report on transportation through NW-2 in a Multi-Modal Transport concept.

“It will also give its recommendations on upgradation of infrastructure for movement of commercial goods, passengers and military cargo, apart from identifying new locations for setting up permanent terminals with road and rail connectivity which can be used both for commercial and defence purposes,” Lt Col Newton said. While the survey will end on November 11, the report is expected to be submitted by the end of December, he was quoted as saying further.