Army recruitment ‘scam’: CBI registers preliminary enquiry in CEE question paper leak case

Recently, the Maharashtra Police had nabbed three persons in the Army Recruitment Board exam scam. (File photo: The Indian Express)

The CBI today registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged leakage of Question papers of Common Entrance examination, which was meant for recruitment in the Army. The papers were allegedly leaked on February 25-26 this year. Exams were to be held on February 26.

Last month, after the army recruitment exam paper was leaked, the government gave its green signal for the introduction of online entrance examination for recruitment of personnel for various ranks in the army, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ had said.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, had said that the government has ordered a CBI investigation into the incident. He had also said that as many as seven cases of paper leakage have been reported in last three years. “Strict instructions have been issued to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and that any violations will be strictly dealt with”.

“Further, the government has approved the introduction of Online Entrance Examination for recruitment of other ranks in the army,” Bhamre had said.

You may also like to watch this video

Recently, the Maharashtra Police had nabbed three persons in the Army Recruitment Board exam scam. One of the suspects was Lance Naik Mahendra Sonavane, posted in Pune. Another person arrested was Ranjeet Jadhav (27) of the BSF. Even as, he was posted in Meghalaya, he had taken leave to go to Goa where he was suspected to have aided in the question paper leak, the Thane Police had said.

The third person, who was arrested in the case was former Armyman Ramappa Patole (48).