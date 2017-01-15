Army man on ‘hunger strike’, wife also joins in

A TV grab of Lance Naik Yagya Pratap (Image: CNN-News18)

The wife of an army jawan has said her husband is on a “hunger strike” for the past four days to highlight poor service conditions within lower ranks and she too has started a similar agitation in his support.

Richa Singh, the wife of Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh, whose purported video on alleged poor service conditions of personnel has gone viral on social media, said her husband was being made to do menial jobs like car washing and shoe polishing for his superiors.

She too started her fast four days ago.

“I am on a hunger strike to support my husband — Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh. My husband is also on a hunger strike for the past four days at Fatehgarh (UP),” Richa told PTI over phone from her hometown Rewa, around 500km from here.

Singh is with 14 Rajputana Rifles and currently posted in Fatehgarh.

“My husband is under house arrest at Fatehgarh after the video raising the issue of discrimination surfaced,” she alleged.

A couple of days ago, a purported video of Singh was uploaded on social media where he is speaking about army men being allegedly made to do menial tasks at the residence of officers.

Richa demanded her husband be removed from the duties of ‘sahayak’ (buddy). “Army men of Sepoy, Havildar and Lance Naik ranks do ‘sahayaki’ (provide auxiliary services),” she said.

“My husband joined the army for serving the nation and not for doing the household chores at officers’ homes,” Richa said.

She said, “The condition of my husband has been deteriorating but no medical help has been provided to him.”

Richa said her husband was earlier posted in Dehradun and joined duties in Fatehgarh on December 21. The purported video was shot in Dehradun, she added.