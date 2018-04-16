Army man goes missing in Shopian, believed to have joined Hizbul Mujahideen: J&K Police

The Army maintains that he has been “missing” and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

An army man, who has been missing since Saturday, is believed to have joined terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, along with two others, in Shopian district of South Kashmir, police said here today.

Sepoy Mir Idrees Sultan, a resident of a village in Shopian, was posted with the 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) at Katihar in Bihar and was scheduled to shift to Jharkhand.

He had arrived at his native village on April 12 and had been missing since Saturday night, police officials said.

His father, Mohammed Sultan Mir, approached the police station this morning and reported that his son had been missing.

The police officials said that he had joined the militant group, along with two other local youths.

Officially, however, there was no confirmation and police had registered a missing complaint and informed army authorities about the case.

His call records and other activities were being probed by the police to ascertain whether he was in touch with any anti-national elements, they said.

