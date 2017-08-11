Army launches operation to nab Al-Qaeda terrorist Zakir Musa in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir

Zakir Musa, Al-Qaeda chief in India, is trapped in Tral after the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in Norpora village (ANI)

Zakir Musa, Al-Qaeda chief in India, is trapped in Tral after the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in Norpora village on Friday, reported ANI. According to a report by a CNN News 18 the former Hizbul Mujahideen chief is believed to be hiding in the village. Norpora is the native village of Musa. According to reports, villagers took to the street in protest against the search operation. The internet connection in the village has been suspended as Musa has a great following in the area, CNN News 18 reported. Musa was among the 12 most wanted militants in India according to the list that was released by Indian Army in June 2017.

(More details Awaited)