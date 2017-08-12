Army launches manhunt after terrorists attack 41 Rashtriya Rifles headquarter in Jammu-Kashmir

The Army has launched a massive manhunt with the help of reinforcement of Para commandos, soon after terrorists attacked 41 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) headquarter in the forest area of Kalaroose Kupwara district of north Kashmir yesterday night.

The Army has launched a massive manhunt with the help of reinforcement of Para commandos, soon after terrorists attacked 41 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) headquarter in the forest area of Kalaroose Kupwara district of north Kashmir yesterday night. The indiscriminate firing continued on the RR headquarter for at least 10 minutes. The troops retaliated which resulted in a brief clash, official sources said. Besides 41 RR, the camp also houses troopers of other units including 21 Jammu and Kashmir (Jak) Rifles.

One Jammu and Kashmir soldier was injured in the attack, who was later shifted to the military hospital Drugmulla for treatment.The areas that have been cordoned include upper belt of Kalaroose forests and Kunnad, Kani Behak, Manigah, Chat forest areas of Batpora Haihama. Meanwhile, a woman was killed in the shelling from Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar sector at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.