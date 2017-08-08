Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing across LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

On August 7, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the LoC in Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district. (Representative image: Reuters)

An Indian Army jawan was killed in Pakistani firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today. There was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army on a forward post along the LoC in Mankote-Balnoie sector of the district, army sources said. One jawan of the Indian Army was injured in the sniper firing and later he succumbed to his injuries, they added. Yesterday, an Army jawan was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. On August 7, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the LoC in Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district. Till August 1, there had been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures of the Indian Army.