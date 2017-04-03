Army Jawan held at Srinagar Airport was carrying grenades for ‘catching fish’: All we know so far

An Army Jawan was arrested at Srinagar Airport with live grenades today. (Representative image/PTI)

An Indian Army Jawan was arrested today at Srinagar Airport for carrying two live grenades. The Jawan was identified as belonging to the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles from Darjeeling. During early questioning, the Jawan reportedly said he was unaware of the presence of grenades in his possession. Later, the Jawan revealed that he was carrying the grenades for “catching fish” by carrying blast in the river. He also informed that two more junior level officers were involved and he was being used as a “couriers”, according to Army sources.

“He (the Jawan) was taken into custody after two hand grenades were recovered from his possession during the search at the main gate of the airport,” an official of the anti-hijacking force said, adding, “the jawan is being questioned about the explosives.”

The Jawan was arrested when he was on his way to Delhi. The Jawan is being interrogated further. He was posted at Uri. Security agencies are investigating the angle of “mischief” or an “oversight” that caused the development, reports ANI. ““Necessary action will be taken against him. I am heading to the airport now,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid told reporters.

The arrest came on a day when terrorists attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowhatta with grenades, injuring as may as 15 security personnel, reported ANI. A police jawan was also killed in the grenade attack, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The terrorists had hurled the grenade on a police party near Ganjbaksh park in Nowhatta area at around 7.00 pm when they were returning from there after a day-long duty. The deceased police constable was Shamim Ahmed, who succumbed to injured. The list of injured also included two CRPF personnel. A police official said that some miscreants had first engaged the police party by pelting stones on them in the same area.

On Monday, Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Digwar sector of Poonch, Army said, adding the Indian troops retaliated.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to youth of Kashmir to chose tourism over terrorism. While inaugurating India’s longest road tunnel, the 9- kilometre long Chenani-Nashri Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said while some misguided youngsters were pelting stones, the youth of Kashmir were cutting stones to create infrastructure.

Talking about the tunnel, PM said, it is world-class and matches the best standards. He also said that it is environment-friendly and will help in the fight against global warming.

Urging Kashmiri youth to shun violence, PM said, “violence and terrorism can never help anyone.” Recalling the vision and work of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said the Centre’s sole mantra is development which can be achieved through people’s participation.

(With inputs from agencies)