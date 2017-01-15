  3. Army Day: From PM Narendra Modi to Virender Sehwag; here is how India saluted its brave hearts

The PM hailed that armed forces have always lead from the front be it in protecting the nation or helping citizens during natural disasters. Here's is how the nation wished army:

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2017 11:57 AM
indian army, 69th army day, army day 2017, army day, 69th army day, Tributes poured in for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. (PTI)

India is celebrating the 69th Army Day Today. On the auspicious, politicians and celebs took to twitter and wished soldiers, veterans and their families hailing Indian Army’s valour and selflessness. Tributes poured in for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on was amongst the firsts to wish Army. The PM hailed that armed forces have always lead from the front be it in protecting the nation or helping citizens during natural disasters. Here’s is how the nation wished army:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Manohar Parrikar, Defence Minister

Greetings & best wishes on Army Day to all ranks of Army & their families.

Virender Sehwag’s Namam

“Saluting the bravest people of this motherland. Naman to all our soldiers,” Sehwag said.

Dr Raman Singh, Chief Minister of Chattisgarh

Today, on 69th #ArmyDay, I thank our brave soldiers for their service to the nation & remember their sacrifice in protecting us.

Suresh Prabhu, Railway Minister

“I salute our soldiers and their families for making immense sacrifices in protecting our great nation.My best wishes!” Prabhu tweeted.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress spokesperson

“Salute to the brave & valiant efforts of our courageous soldiers who guard our motherland,day & night and keep us secure,” said Surjewala

