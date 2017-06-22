Army cordon laid in several Anantnag villages after reports of terrorists hiding there emerge

The joint team of Army’s first Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have laid a cordon in several villages. (Source: PTI)

After the security forces received information of some terrorists hiding in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag region, the joint team of Army’s first Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have laid a cordon in several villages, reported ANI on Wednesday morning. The cordon has been laid in the villages of Baghpora, Magraypora and Marhama in Anantnag after the information emerged of a few militants hiding there was received. As per the agency, the search operation is currently going on.

Yesterday, the Army had gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including an ultra-involved in a series of killings in the wee hours today in an encounter that lasted for over six hours in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Among the killed was Majid Dar who was allegedly involved in a number of killings including that of sarpanch of Kakapora and district president of Pulwama, a police official told PTI. He said that the encounter started in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input that three local boys who had joined the militant ranks in banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

The Pulwama region is believed to have a large presence of local militants aided with a strong network of over ground workers, the police official said while adding that it was the first successful counter-insurgency operation in the area. The operation was also a big blow for the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander Junaid Mattoo in an encounter at Arwin village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 17, he added.