Army Chief’s warning in vain as another soldier video surfaces on Youtube

Even after a stern warning from Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday, another soldier was found on Youtube singing in Punjabi about the problems faced by them on the borders. The soldier, Sikh in this case, sings about the “Pickle on Roti” they have to eat as others go to the Taj Hotels in cities, according to the Hindu. In the video, the soldier said that it had been 10 months since he had gotten days off. He speaks of the condition of the wives of the soldiers and says that all the tears have fallen from their eyes, as they are neither married nor unmarried. He further says that the politicians do not care about the young soldiers either as they go to sleep after wishing a good night but the latter have to celebrate Diwali on the borders.

This video came after a serious controversy was created when BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had shared the alleged videos of the substandard means and unhygienic means of the lives the soldiers have to live at the border. In the series of videos, Tej Bahadur had said that the government did send food for the soldiers but it never reached the. He had accused the senior officers of having a hand in the disappearance of the food items. He had further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi of coming to their aid, following which inquiries had been launched into the matter. Later, another CRPF jawan had posted a video speaking about discriminatory treatment between the military and the paramilitary forces.

On the other hand, Army Chief Bipin Rawat in his Army Day speech had said that warned the soldiers against posting such content on social media nd had said that a few colleagues of his, sharing such videos only lowered the morale of the fellow jawans and the army. He had said that it affected the soldiers deployed at the borders adversely and the soldiers posting these videos could be held guilty of a crime and invite punishment for the same. He had also announced a redressal system for such grievances under which complaints would directly reach him.