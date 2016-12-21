Army Chief controversy: Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to meet Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today

In a major development, Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi will meet Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday. (PTI Image)

In a major development, Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi will meet Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday. This came days after Lt Gen Bakshi, who headed the Eastern Command, was superseeded by Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat . Bakshi, the senior most army commander, was believed to be the next Army chief. A political slugfest has erupted over the appointment. Government, however, sent out a clear message that Lt General Rawat was found best suited among the Lt Generals to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganized and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the North-East. They said Lt Gen Rawat has tremendous hands-on experience of serving in combat areas and at various functional levels in the Indian Army over the last three decades. He has handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the North-East. He is known for his balanced approach towards soldiering, compassion, and connect with civil society

Supersesion in the army is not new though there has not been any such instances in the recent past. In 1983, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had appointed Lt Gen A S Vaidya as army chief superseding Lt Gen S K Sinha, who resigned in protest.

Earlier in 1972, the Gandhi government side-stepped the very popular Lt General P S Bhagat, one of the handful of Indian Victoria Cross awardees from World War II, who was in line to succeed General (later Field Marshal) Sam Manekshaw. This was done by giving his junior, General G G Bewoor a year’s extension, during which time Bhagat retired. Bewoor, thus, succeeded Manekshaw. .