Army Chief Bipin Rawat interview: Can tackle Pakistan and China simultaneously, but want peace

Indian Army is prepared for a two-front war involving Pakistan and China simultaneously but emphasised on the need to look at cooperation (Reuters)

Newly appointed Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Monday said that dynamics of terrorism is constantly changing, and that army has to think ahead in that direction. “The fact that terrorists infiltrating from adversary’s side means that they are getting support from them(Pakistani forces),” The Army Chief said in a conversation with Times Now. “We also have to think ahead, and ball has already rolling in that direction,” Army Chief said.

Rawat, in another interview with news channel News X, said that Indian Army is prepared for a two-front war involving Pakistan and China simultaneously but emphasised on the need to look at cooperation and not confrontation with Beijing.

You may also like to watch

Are You A Prospective Homebuyer? 2017 Could Be Favourable For You

“As far as armed forces are concerned, we are tasked to be prepared for a two-front war and I think we are capable of carrying out our task in whatever manner that we may be asked to do by the political hierarchy,” Gen Rawat told NewsX channel. “We want peace at the borders because civilians lose the most,” he said.

Discussing Surgical strikes, the new army chief said that it was well though through operation. He said that today four border personnel meetings took place at the LAC. “This is to ensure that while we may be competing with each other for space, economic development, prosperity, there are also areas of cooperation. And I think that should be our focus area. Rather than looking at confrontation, we need to look at cooperation with China,” he said. Rawat gave interview to news channels India Today TV, Times Now, and News X on Monday.