Army Chief Bipin Rawat blames Pakistan shelling, global warming for avalanches in Kashmir

“We have erected some posts for counter-infiltration. Some posts are very near to enemy posts,” said Rawat. (ANI)

Ceasefire violations and use of heavy weapons by Pakistani troops to shell Kashmir is triggering avalanches there, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says today. Gen Rawat also blamed global warming and ecological changes. “Ceasefire violations and use of heavy weapons by Pakistani troops are leading to loosening of soil, thereby creating danger of a landslide. Global warming is also leading to cracks in glaciers,” he told media when he was paying homage to Major Amit Sagar who lost his life in an avalanche on January 25, at Sonmarg.

Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past 72 hours and many soldiers have died in the avalanches and some of the bodies are yet to be discovered. Rawat said that around 21 persons, including 15 armymen, have been killed in these avalanches since last week. The chief said that the Army is seeking help of the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment, a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to map avalanche-prone areas. This will help the Army to withdraw troops from places where there is possibility of an avalanche. However, he added that since some posts are vulnerable to insurgency, the scope of withdrawal is limited too.

You May Also Like To Watch:

He said that that the weather conditions predicted to be the same for the next two three days.”Due to global warming, glaciers are witnessing cracks. There are avalanches in areas which had not reported such cases earlier. Avalanches have occurred in Dawar areas, Machil sectors. “We have erected some posts for counter-infiltration. Some posts are very near to enemy posts,” said Rawat. “Our soldiers are facing it (the danger). Their task is counter-infiltration and despite the hardships they are doing their duty. I wish to assure you (the soldiers). You have been doing your duty with dedication (but) we have to deal with infiltration,” he said.